Science

NASA and FEMA practice defending Earth from asteroid strike

EMBED <>More Videos

NASA and FEMA are practicing what would happen if an asteroid hit Earth.

What if an asteroid was headed straight for Earth?

The scenario has been played out many times in films such as "Armageddon" and "Deep Impact," but NASA and FEMA want to make sure they're prepared for real.

The agencies will run a drill at the Planetary Defense Conference in Maryland Monday.

During the simulation, scientists have discovered that an asteroid is set to strike in 2027. They'll then have to work through determining what regions are most at risk and how to respond to the threat.

Organizers say the events help disaster management teams develop more effective ways to communicate with each other.

NASA has participated in six similar impact exercises so far.

You can watch the simulation and the conference live on NASA's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencefemanasaspace
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man, 91, with dementia found dead after wandering away from Airbnb
Apex police: Fatal officer-involved shooting started with noise complaint
Raleigh prison guard under investigation after 'feeling cute' social media post
How drugs are smuggled into NC without crossing the southern border
Electric scooters will soon scoot out of Raleigh and into Durham
Man arrested after exposing himself in parking lot of North Raleigh shopping center
LIST: Street closures for the NC teachers rally in Raleigh
Show More
Local garden shop encourages gardeners to grow, donate fresh produce
'Umbrella' Art Exhibit in Fayetteville comes down due to safety concerns
Nephew of former ABC11 anchor Ervin Hester making a name for himself
Good Samaritan's quick action prevents spread of fire at Durham hotel
Missing Maine boys may be in the Carolinas, police say
More TOP STORIES News