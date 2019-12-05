meteor

VIDEO: Fireball streaks across sky over Midwest, including Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin

RIVERSIDE, Ill. -- A fireball was captured on dashcam video streaking across the sky Tuesday night.

The American Meteor Society said it has received around 100 fireball reports from around 6:15 p.m. Sightings of the fireball were reported in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.

VIDEO: Mysterious 'fiery' object over Texas mystifies man and son
EMBED More News Videos

UFO investigators were contacted in December after a fireball was spotted over the skies of Spring, Texas.



Based on the sightings, the AMS said a trajectory computed by fireball reports puts it over northern Indiana, but video clips will be more useful in computing the actual trajectory.

A fireball is an extremely bright meteor, according to Chicago's Adler Planetarium. It's not clear if the fireball got low enough to drop any fragments.

In May, another meteor was spotted lighting up the night sky over several Chicago suburbs.

WATCH: Videos show meteor falling over Chicago area
EMBED More News Videos

Suburban Riverwoods resident captures a meteor over Chicago on his front door camera. (courtesy: @ordgeek)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceu.s. & worldspacesciencemeteor
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
METEOR
Best meteor shower of the year coming in December
'Unicorn meteor storm' could be triggered by mysterious comet tonight
How to see the Leonid meteor shower this weekend
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak tonight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi announces House drafting articles of impeachment
Wake Co. sheriff responds to allegations of budget mismanagement
Anti-robocall bill passes House of Representatives
Target's gift card sale is back! Here's when you can save
Men average 103 mph in record drive from New York to L.A.
Wake Forest cancels Christmas parade over concerns about violence
Man, woman arrested for role in Cary CinéBistro stabbing
Show More
Emergency meeting planned as Durham teachers demand raises
Student out $700 after scammer uses 'movie money' for iPhone
New deadly defect with Takata airbags prompts another recall
Amber Alert issued for missing toddler after mom killed in home
Sailor kills 2 civilians, self at Pearl Harbor shipyard
More TOP STORIES News