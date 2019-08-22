Science

Newly captured video details deterioration of Titanic wreckage

Newly released footage of the Titanic wreckage site shows that parts of the boat seem to be deteriorating rapidly.

The high resolution video was taken earlier this month during an expedition.

It was the first manned submersible dive to the site in 14 years.

While parts of the wreckage were in surprisingly good condition, other features of the boat had been lost to the sea.

The RMS Titanic has been underwater for more than 100 years, lying 12,000 feet at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencetitanicoceansu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested in hit-and-run that critically injured teen
Simulator shows drivers the real danger of distracted driving
FBI joins push to find Raleigh bank robber
Tough conversations parents need to have with their kids
Taylor Swift sends pizza to fans camping out for GMA concert
NC schools add e-cig symbol to tobacco-free zone signs
Trump signs student debt forgiveness for disabled veterans
Show More
Renderings show plans for John Chavis Memorial Park
Pedestrian hit overnight crossing New Bern Avenue
Relief from one side, anger from the other as Cooper vetoes ICE bill
Former Clayton High School principal files grievance
3 of 6 beagles rescued from China still available for adoption
More TOP STORIES News