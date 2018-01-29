Scotland County vigil remembers 4-year-old as a 'happy child'

Raul's uncle: "the Sheriffs office gave everything they could to find Raul."#ABC11 pic.twitter.com/PSck8FoEhU — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) January 29, 2018

Members of the community came together Monday night to honor the short life of a 4-year-old Scotland County boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert last week.Search-and-rescue crews spent three days looking for Raul Gonzalez Johnson, who wandered off Wednesday from his Laurinburg home. Thein a pond off Pea Bridge Road on Saturday afternoon.On Monday, a candlelight vigil was held to remember Raul, who was recalled as a happy boy."He was a very happy child. He loved animals and he loved trucks," said Kasey Locklear, who is the boy's aunt. "I really expected for us to go out and look for a couple hours and say, 'where have you been? Don't do that anymore.' Never in a million years would I have imagined this to be the outcome."The outcome left many in shock and disbelief including Raul's uncle Carlos Tobias. He last saw the child Tuesday."One thing we know is he is in a better place now. He is in heaven. The Bible says let the children come to me," Tobias said.There wasn't a dry eye in the crowd as a large number of people turned out to remember Raul. Kaye Britt was among the attendees and brought her own candle to the vigil."This candle is to light up his way. Trying to light his way to heaven. He's in heaven," Britt said. "It is so short and this proves it. He didn't get a chance at life."A visitation for the 4-year-old will be held Tuesday evening at the McDougald Funeral home. Raul will be laid to rest Wednesday.