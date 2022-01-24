Entrepreneurs open fast casual gourmet seafood restaurant in South Jersey

By Susan Lucci
EMBED <>More Videos

Entrepreneurs open fast casual gourmet seafood restaurant in South Jersey

Williamstown, New Jersey -- Entrepreneurs Kalieb Bey and Ione Thomas recently opened Sea Bar in Williamstown, New Jersey. Sea Bar is a gourmet seafood restaurant offering several signature entrees such as Freaking Clams, Banging Shrimp and Stuffin Muffins.

"The stuffin muffins is something that you've never experienced before. You got a muffin and it's loaded with seafood and it's loaded with different kinds of flavor," says Sea Bar owner Kalieb Bey.

Sea Bar offers dine-in, curbside and takeout service. Lunch and dinner are served Wednesday through Sunday.
