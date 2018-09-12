Man's best friend will now take part in rescue efforts after Hurricane Florence.
Members of California's National Disaster Search Dogs Foundation are on the coast to help find survivors after the storm, which is supposed to make landfall by Friday morning.
All of the dogs are rescues; they are trained to become search dogs.
Trainers said some of the behaviors that keep some dogs from being good house pets make them excellent search animals.
