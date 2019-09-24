traffic

Search for kidnapping suspect closes US-64 near Zebulon; forces school closures

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An active police search for a kidnapping suspect shut down part of US-64 near Zebulon in Wake County on Tuesday morning.

Police said officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle involved in a kidnapping around 4:30 a.m. The driver drove off, leading them on a chase that eventually ended with the driver stopping on US-64/I-87 at Exit 436 and running off.

Nearly 30 police cars closed eastbound lanes of US-64 at Exit 436. The closure is on eastbound US-64 near the US-64/US-264 interchange, which NCDOT says is now Interstate 87. Westbound traffic was later closed and forced to exit at NC-39.

Zebulon Elementary School, Zebulon Middle School and East Wake Academy have closed for the day.

East Wake Academy released the following statement about the closure:

"We have been in contact with ZPD. The current situation around EWA has not improved. Roads are closed and there is a heavy police presence. EWA will be closed today for the safety and well being of our students and staff. We are sorry. We will provide more updates once they are available."

