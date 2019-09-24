Search for kidnapping suspect closes US-64 near Zebulon; forces school closures

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5563788" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An active police investigation has shut down part of US-64 near Zebulon in Wake County Tuesday morning.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An active police search for a kidnapping suspect shut down part of US-64 near Zebulon in Wake County on Tuesday morning.Police said officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle involved in a kidnapping around 4:30 a.m. The driver drove off, leading them on a chase that eventually ended with the driver stopping on US-64/I-87 at Exit 436 and running off.Nearly 30 police cars closed eastbound lanes of US-64 at Exit 436. The closure is on eastbound US-64 near the US-64/US-264 interchange, which NCDOT says is now Interstate 87. Westbound traffic was later closed and forced to exit at NC-39.Zebulon Elementary School, Zebulon Middle School and East Wake Academy have closed for the day.East Wake Academy released the following statement about the closure: