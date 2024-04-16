The search is underway to fill NC Central University's vacant chancellor role

Chancellor Johnson Akinleye announced in January he would be retiring at the end of the 2023-2024 academic school year.

Chancellor Johnson Akinleye announced in January he would be retiring at the end of the 2023-2024 academic school year.

Chancellor Johnson Akinleye announced in January he would be retiring at the end of the 2023-2024 academic school year.

Chancellor Johnson Akinleye announced in January he would be retiring at the end of the 2023-2024 academic school year.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The search is underway to fill the vacant chancellor role in North Carolina Central University.

Chancellor Johnson Akinleye announced back in January during an NCCU Board of Trustee meeting that he's retiring in June.

Akinleye was appointed as the 12th chancellor in 2017.

"I am deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to lead this esteemed university through a period of growth and innovation, a period when the institution was primed for transformative change. I am immensely proud and truly gratified to have worked with very talented executive staff, a supportive Board of Trustees, a dedicated faculty and staff, and thousands of caring and dedicated alumni across the nation and worldwide during the past eight-plus years," Akinleye said in a statement to the community.

Now, the UNC System's 13-person search committee is considering potential candidates for NCCU's next chancellor.

System President Peter Hans said he hopes to have a new chancellor in place at Central by the summer.

"Certainly, prior HBCU experience at NC Central would be a plus, but not a prerequisite," Hans said. "I think to understand the history of an HBCU, the culture of an HBCU, the potential for black students to survive and thrive in that environment."

The search will include an online survey, listening forums on campus and focus groups with members of the campus community.

Plans call for input from the NCCU Alumni Association as well, during finalists' interviews.

A search advisory committee is scheduled to hold a public meeting Tuesday on campus in Durham.

There will be a closed session for what's described as a "confidential personnel matter."