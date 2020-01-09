Coast Guard continues search for missing crew members off NC coast

The Coast Guard keeps looking for two missing crew members after a commercial fishing vessel sunk off the North Carolina coast.

A shrimp boat sunk in the Pamlico Sound on Tuesday night, causing one death and two to be rescued. Two others are unaccounted for.

Wednesday afternoon, the Coast Guard launched an aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City to conduct search patterns for the two missing people, along with a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet.

It's not known what caused the boat to sink.
