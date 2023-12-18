North Carolina man out of jail on bond charged with 2nd murder in same year

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 26-year-old man in Lumberton has been charged with murder for the second time this year.

Robeson County Sheriff's Office arrested Quinton Robert Brayboy on Dec. 15 for charges related to a deadly shooting on Dec. 14. The shooting took the life of Zachary Locklear, 26.

According to investigators, Locklear is the second man to be shot and killed by Brayboy in a manner of months.

In March of this year, Brayboy was arrested on a second-degree murder charge for a shooting that happened on Feb. 28. Investigators said Brayboy shot a man and a woman; the man, 44-year-old Coleman Fields died from his injuries.

Brayboy was out of jail on pre-trial release for the February murder.

"I have said it before, and I will say it again: I understand due process and equal protection under the law, but our citizens and our law enforcement officers are entitled to feel safe and constitutionally protected as well. Regardless of the circumstances, I continue to take issue with a proven violent criminal who is out on bond for murder, being allowed to roam the streets, and now charged with another murder several months later," Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

This is not the first time Wilkins has railed against accused violent criminals being released from jail ahead of their trial. In November, he said he was "100% disgusted by certain parts of the judicial system," when two of his deputies where shot serving a warrant.

On Wednesday, both deputies were "alert, talking, and in good spirits."

The suspected shooter in that case, Shawn Locklear, was out of jail on pre-trial release despite being arrested on charges stemming from two different crimes in 2022.

"Yes our jail is full, but I can make room for a murder suspect. I have never seen it in such a way where murderers are walking around in this county like they are. There are dozens that are doing it right now. A plastic bracelet on your leg for pretrial release means nothing," Wilkins said back in November.