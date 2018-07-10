Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide

Alma Isabel Correa Portillo

An 18-year-old wanted for first-degree murder in a June shooting death is in custody, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office announced Monday evening.Jarell Donte Ballentine, 18, of Angier has been arrested, Sheriff Wayne Coats said.Ballentine was sought in the killing of a 28-year old Harnett County man. Previously, the Harnett County Sheriff's office arrested Alma Isabel Correa Portillo, 17, of Angier and charged her with first-degree murder, kidnapping, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery.Coats said Ballentine faces the same charges. . A probation violation warrant was also served.The two are accused in the death of Kyle Jarrett, who was gunned down June 21.Law officers haven't said what the motive for his shooting death may have been but the charges indicate they believe the suspects tried to rob Jarrett.It's not clear whether Portillo or Ballentine knew Jarrett.Ballentine is being held in Harnett County Detention Center with no bond for the murder charge and all other charges have a combined bond of $560,000.He has a first appearance set for Tuesday morning in Lillington District Court.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Harnett County Sheriff's Office at (910) 893-9111.