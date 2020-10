Uncle of 2-year-old who died from self-inflicted gunshot wound charged with involuntary manslaughter, Fayetteville police say

EMBED >More News Videos RAW VIDEO: Officials give update on 2-year-old shot in Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police said Thursday that the uncle of a 2-year-old who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in mid-September has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.Selassie McIntosh-Breedlove, 21, of Fayetteville was charged by detectives with involuntary manslaughter and failure to properly secure a firearm to protect a minor.On September 26, officers went to the scene of Mosswood Lane near McArthur Road around 10 a.m. in response to a report of an accidental shooting of a child. The child died from injuries three days later McIntosh-Breedlove was taken to the Cumberland County Jail where he was held under a $20,000 unsecured bond.