Uncle of 2-year-old who died from self-inflicted gunshot wound charged with involuntary manslaughter, Fayetteville police say

Selassie McIntosh-Breedlove, 21, of Fayetteville was charged by detectives with involuntary manslaughter and failure to properly secure a firearm to protect a minor.
On September 26, officers went to the scene of Mosswood Lane near McArthur Road around 10 a.m. in response to a report of an accidental shooting of a child. The child died from injuries three days later.
McIntosh-Breedlove was taken to the Cumberland County Jail where he was held under a $20,000 unsecured bond.
