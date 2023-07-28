Selma's police chief is speaking out after one of his officers was the target of gunfire early Wednesday morning.

'Not the norm': Police chief, community speak out after shots fired at Selma officer

That officer came across three to four men, who police said were "acting suspiciously" when they opened fire on him as he exited his police vehicle.

"We're going to find out who did this and we won't stop until we've exhausted all our resources," said Chief William Thomas.

Fortunately, that officer was unharmed after taking cover behind a nearby parked trailer until backup arrived, but his police cruiser was struck by the gunfire. Thomas said the whole situation is distressing.

"The lack of humanity and the lack of respect that's out there now. It just, it's society, things have just changed over the last several years," he said.

Members of the Selma community are concerned, too. Terence Jenkins has lived in the area for over half a century and said he's never seen anything like this incident.

"I've seen a lot in 53 years. But that is absolutely not the norm here in Selma," Jenkins said.

The longtime pastor believes that more frank conversations could help troubled corners of the community -- something that he preaches personally.

"Oftentimes I'm finding that people spend a lot of time trying to find the right setting, the right place," Jenkins said. "Any time is a good time to open your mouth and talk and let people know where you are and what you're dealing with."

ABC11 has learned the police officer who was shot at is doing okay and will return to work immediately.