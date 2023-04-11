'Busy like Christmas': Gun store says sales surging after NC pistol-permit requirement eliminated

It's been nearly two weeks since North Carolina lawmakers passed Senate Bill 41, bringing an end to the requirement of a pistol purchase permit for people looking to buy a handgun and firearm sales are booming.

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been nearly two weeks since North Carolina lawmakers passed Senate Bill 41, bringing an end to the requirement of a pistol purchase permit for people looking to buy a handgun and not already in possession of a concealed carry permit.

During that timeframe, Fuquay Gun & Gold owner Clay Ausley said business has been, "Wide open. Busy like Christmas."

His comments come as he is reporting a nearly 250% increase in business for the month of April, an otherwise slow month for his store and the industry.

He said he feels the passage of SB41 will continue to be beneficial to the bottom line.

"If I had to gamble," Ausley said, "I would say when we get to the end of the year, I wouldn't be surprised if we don't wind up 75%-100% increase this year over last year on handgun sales."

Previously, North Carolinians without a concealed carry permit would have to visit a sheriff's office and apply for a pistol purchase permit if they wanted to buy a handgun.

Four Oaks resident Nicolas Cruz would have been one of those people.

"(My friends) are a little bit jealous because they were like 'how can he go up to the store and just (buy a gun)'. It's more faster (now) than if they went to the sheriff's department. Now they can just check my background, wait a couple minutes, and I'll be good."

Cruz has previously bought three rifles from Ausley. He's now interested in the store's Smith & Wesson selection.

Yards away was first-time buyer Holly Fry who decided to come in and browse.

"I was coming in to get a nine millimeter," said Fry. "A smaller gun. Something smaller than a man's gun. A lady's version so I can put it in my purse."

Like many others, Fry thought she had to complete the pistol purchase permit process before learning she no longer was required to do so.

"I was doing yard work," she laughed. "So yeah, it was last minute and I decided hey why not. So I came in and I want to get a gun."