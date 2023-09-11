9/11 memorial events taking place across Triangle

All over the country people will pause Monday morning to reflect on what happened 22 years ago.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- All over the country people will pause Monday morning to reflect on those 3 hours on 9/11 that changed our country forever.

That includes right here in the Triangle.

Nearly 3,000 lives were lost on 9/11 including 343 firefighters.

Later this morning Governor Cooper will speak at the National Guard for their remembrance ceremony.

They will pay tribute to those who lost their lives and the heroes who went in to save lives.

This past weekend the remains of two more people were identified.

Of those that lost their lives that day, 40% are still unidentified and hundreds of first responders have succumbed to ground zero related illnesses.

"Unfortunately, the exposure of that day and the days that followed during the rescue and recovery efforts have really started to take its toll. My brother was also in the collapse at the time. He has some other debilitating side effects from that exposure as well," James Brosi said, president of the Uniformed Fire Officers Association.

In Wake County, Holly Springs Fire Department will host a ceremony as well with a bell ringing.

The ceremony starts at 8:30 a.m. at the fire station's 9/11 memorial, which includes a piece of steel from the north tower of the World Trade Center.

Fuquay-Varina is also holding a day of remembrance at 8:30 a.m. at the Fuquay-Varina Arts Center.

9/11 has also become a national day of service. For volunteer opportunities click here.