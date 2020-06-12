'Sgt. Push up' doing 1 million push ups to fight childhood hunger and bullying

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Drop and give me a million.
ABC11 Together is highlighting a war veteran who's doing just that - 1 million push-ups in an effort to end childhood hunger and bullying.
So far, "Sergeant Push-up" Patrick Parker has done more than 800,000 push-ups across the nation to secure 275,000 meals for groups like No Kid Hungry and Feeding America.
Parker and friends started doing push-ups in Raleigh Thursday at 6 a.m. and continued until 6 p.m. Parker also spreading his message through his anti-bullying comic book - "Sergeant Push-up Comes to the Rescue." You can donate to the cause here.
