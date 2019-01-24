Several homes in Durham burglarized over the last month, some while residents were home

Durham police seeking information on string of burglaries

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham investigators are asking the public for information about several burglaries that have taken place over the last month, some while the residents were at home.

In a news release Wednesday, Durham police said that all the burglaries happened overnight. Cash and other small items were said to have been taken.

So far, burglaries have been reported in the 100 block of Forestwood Drive (two cases), the 3500 block of Chapel Hill Road, the 1300 block of Shepherd Street and the 2600 block of University Drive. In three cases, the homeowners found out about the burglary because the family dog alerted them.

Investigators are still trying to determine if the cases are related.

Residents are being urged to lock their doors and windows at night and to call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Ortiz at (919) 560-4583, ext. 29163 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
