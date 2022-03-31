High winds damage roof of Pfizer building near RDU

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- High winds from the severe storm that moved through the Triangle on Thursday caused damage at the new Pfizer building on Shiloh Glenn Drive just west of Raleigh-Durham International Airport

Crews were on scene surveying the storm damage. It's not yet confirmed whether a tornado touched down in the area.

The wind blew "some of the covering off the building," a Durham official said.



There does not appear to be structural damage to the building, but hazmat crews are inspecting the building after a gas smell was detected.

A large tree also fell in the parking lot as a result of the storm.

No serious injuries have been reported.
