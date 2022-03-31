High winds damage roof of Pfizer building near RDU

Winds causing part of the roof to collapse at the Pfizer in Durham. Fire officials says people were inside working at the top, but nobody seriously hurt. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/hzhFVYZSiy — Elaina Athans (@EAABC11) March 31, 2022

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- High winds from the severe storm that moved through the Triangle on Thursday caused damage at the new Pfizer building on Shiloh Glenn Drive just west of Raleigh-Durham International AirportCrews were on scene surveying the storm damage. It's not yet confirmed whether a tornado touched down in the area.The wind blew "some of the covering off the building," a Durham official said.There does not appear to be structural damage to the building, but hazmat crews are inspecting the building after a gas smell was detected.A large tree also fell in the parking lot as a result of the storm.No serious injuries have been reported.