High winds damage roof of Pfizer building near RDU

Crews were on scene surveying the storm damage. It's not yet confirmed whether a tornado touched down in the area.
The wind blew "some of the covering off the building," a Durham official said.
Winds causing part of the roof to collapse at the Pfizer in Durham. Fire officials says people were inside working at the top, but nobody seriously hurt. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/hzhFVYZSiy— Elaina Athans (@EAABC11) March 31, 2022
There does not appear to be structural damage to the building, but hazmat crews are inspecting the building after a gas smell was detected.
A large tree also fell in the parking lot as a result of the storm.
No serious injuries have been reported.