Sex and steroids: Texas deputy accused of shooting, killing wife during fight

HOUSTON, Texas -- A veteran deputy of the Harris County Sheriff's Office is accused of killing his wife during a fight over sex, according to new details from court records.Deputy Renard Spivey, 63, is charged with murder. His wife, Patricia Spivey, 52, was shot to death at their home on Briscoe Street over the weekend.Court records show Renard called 911 at about 3 a.m. Sunday to request an ambulance, saying he and his wife had fought over a gun, and he accidentally shot her.Renard was taken to Ben Taub Hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg. He told officers Patricia had shot him in the leg as they were "tussling with the gun" and they "had been arguing all day."Houston police officers found Patricia dead in the master bedroom closet. They added that near Patricia were her cell phone, three shell casings and a 9mm handgun that was placed on top of a clothes hamper.Patricia's brother told police that the couple had been arguing about their lack of intimacy, and Patricia's suspicions that Renard was "possibly back on steroids and/or having an affair," according to court documents. He added that he talked with Renard three times in the hours before the shooting. Renard reportedly told him things like, "she's counting my pills (low testosterone medication), claiming that I'm sleeping with someone else."Officers at the scene noted that Renard outweighed Patricia by about 100 pounds, and appeared to be an avid body builder, with weightlifting trophies spotted in his home.Deputy Spivey was hired by the Harris County Sheriff's Office as a detention officer in 1996 and became a deputy in 1998. Throughout his career, Spivey has been primarily assigned to the detention command, serving in court operations since 2016.Spivey has also worked as an actor, most recently as the bailiff on the TV show "Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez" from 2012 to 2016.Spivey's employment with the sheriff's office is under review."The Harris County Sheriff's Office family extends our sincere condolences to the family of Patricia Spivey as they mourn the loss of their loved one," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "While the facts of this specific case will be determined by a jury, I encourage all victims of domestic violence to seek assistance from law enforcement and others whom they trust. I also ask anyone who suspects a friend or loved one may be the victim of abuse to persist in helping them escape a potentially deadly situation."Court documents say that Spivey may have a mental illness or an intellectual disability. A mental health assessment has been ordered.Officials have requested a high bond, describing Spivey as a flight risk and a danger to the community, due to his experience as a peace officer and knowledge of weapons.