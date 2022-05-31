sextortion

Sextortion targeting teen boys on rise, FBI says

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
EMBED <>More Videos

What to do when someone you know goes missing

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Parents, caregivers, and teenagers are being warned by the FBI about an increase in sextortion crimes across North Carolina and the country.

According to the FBI Charlotte field office, there have been 29 reports of sextortion in North Carolina in 2022, and in 23 of the reports, criminals demanded money from the mostly male victims.

In a news release, the FBI says sextortion begins when an adult contacts a minor on an online platform used to meet and communicate, such as a game, app, or social media account. The predator, posing as a young girl, convinces a young male, usually 14 to 17 years old, to engage in explicit activity over video, which is then secretly recorded by the scammer.

The scammer then reveals that they have made the recordings and attempts to extort the victim for money, threatening the victim to pay or have the explicit photos or videos posted online, the news release said.

The coercion of a child by an adult to produce what is considered child sexual abuse material carries penalties which can include up to a life sentence. The FBi says children should tell someone, typically a parent, teacher, caregiver or law enforcement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nccharlottecrimesextortionjuvenile crimefbiteenagerssexting
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEXTORTION
'Absolutely terrified' teen boy dies hours after 'sextortion' scam
Triangle men blackmailed after seeking sex online; 3 suspects arrested
Teen allegedly extorts thousands from teacher he was having sex with
Man 'sextorts' girl while posing as Justin Bieber
TOP STORIES
Wake County Pre-K teacher resigns after LGBTQ+ cards found in class
Family wants answers after trooper kills 21-year-old in Siler City
2 missing, 10 rescued after kayakers go over Virginia dam
Global toll of mysterious hepatitis in children rises to 650 cases
70 missing children, some sex trafficked, rescued in west Texas
Victims identified in Sampson County shooting that left 1 dead, 1 hurt
NC man who won $10M lottery prize sentenced to life in prison
Show More
Master P reveals his daughter Tytyana Miller, 29, has died
BTS to meet Biden at White House, discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
Biden to meet Fed chair as inflation bites US pocketbooks
First Alert to Hurricane Season
Boy says teacher played dead after being shot in Uvalde classroom
More TOP STORIES News