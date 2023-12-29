FBI Charlotte warns parents of increased risk of sextortion during holiday

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Wednesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Charlotte field office issued a warning for parents, caregivers, and teens on the increased risk for sextortion attempts during the holiday break.
Sextortion is when adults pose as teens and manipulate or entice victims to share sexually explicit images, then extort victims for additional photos or money.
The agency said sextortion cases are skyrocketing across the country, especially financial sextortion targeting teenage boys.
In financial sextortion cases, the predator poses as a young girl and uses deception and manipulation to convince a young male to engage in explicit activity over a video that is secretly recorded by the scammer. The agency said the scammer then takes the recording and extorts the victim for money by threatening to pay or have the photos or videos posted online.
According to the FBI Charlotte, between 2022 and 2023, the agency saw a 20 percent increase in reports of sextortion.
Here are ways to protect your child online:
If you believe you or someone you know is the victim of sextortion:
For more information about sextortion visit here.
