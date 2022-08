Boy attacked by shark in Florida from NC

MIAMI, F.L. (WTVD) -- A 10-year-old boy from Huntersville, NC is thankful to be alive after losing his leg in a shark attack off the Florida Keys.

Jameson Reeder was attacked by an eight-foot bull shark while he was out snorkeling with his family, and held onto a pool noodle until help arrived.

He was rescued and taken to shore by another boat, who had a nurse on board, and airlifted to Miami Children's Hospital.

Reeder's leg was amputated below his knee, and he is expected to be okay.