Sharks bite 2 people on same day at Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sharks bit two people swimming at Myrtle Beach earlier this week, according to local law enforcement.

Both bites happened Monday, and they took place just a few blocks apart.

The shark bite victims have not been identified and the severity of their injuries were not released.

Myrtle Beach Police Department told the area ABC affiliate that beach patrols in the area work with the Florida Program for Shark Research to help identify marine animal bites.