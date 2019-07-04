Shark bite victim Paige Winter released from hospital

NEW BERN, N.C. (WTVD) -- The teenage girl who lost one of her legs when a shark bit her off the North Carolina coast is now out of the hospital.Paige Winter's friends threw her a homecoming celebration at the New Bern restaurant where she used to work.Winter said the love and support she has received from her friends, family and even people who don't know her has kept her going."It fuels me, you know? It makes me more positive and upbeat and it moves me forward in my healing," Paige said.Winter was bitten on June 2 near Fort Macon State Park.Despite the physical damage the shark did to Winter's body, she has stayed an advocate for sharks and their protection."I have a bigger platform to speak out about shark finning, which is horrible because it needs help. It needs our help. If nobody else is going to do it then I will," Winter said.