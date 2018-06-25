Sharpsburg police chief abruptly fired

The Town of Sharpsburg is without a police chief and there is no interim in place.Chief John Hunt was abruptly fired Monday morning by the Sharpsburg Board of Commissioners.A sergeant told ABC11 there would be a meeting Tuesday morning between police and town officials to figure out what comes next.Hunt was placed in the position by Mayor Robert Williams, after his own run-in with the law.On election night in May, Williams went from celebrating to hearing sirens blaring.Williams was pulled over and arrested for driving while impaired; he was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of resisting a public officers.Two weeks later Williams was pulled over again and cited for driving while his license was revoked.