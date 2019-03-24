shooting

Juvenile charged after infant fatally shot in Cumberland County, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A juvenile has been charged after shooting and killing an infant Friday night, The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said it happened in the 3100 block of Cricket Road around 7:30 p.m.

Deputies found a 21-day-old baby with a gunshot wound. The baby was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where it was pronounced deceased.

A juvenile is now in custody and has been charged with the death of the infant.

ABC11 crews at the scene said they saw a bullet hole in the window of the home.

The sheriff said the juvenile and infant are not related.
