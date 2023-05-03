VIDEO: Sheriff's deputy helps deliver baby along Florida highway

Bodycam footage captured sheriff's deputies help to deliver a baby after a woman went into labor on Highway 60 in Plant city, Fla.

When an expectant mother started to go into labor in a car along a Florida highway on Sunday, her husband quickly rushed for help.

Master Deputy Daniel "Red" Jones of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was nearby and responded, calling on the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue for assistance.

But there was no time to waste.

Jones ended up delivering the baby along Highway 60 in Plant City, Florida, east of Tampa, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. The release said Jones "provided constant encouragement and emotional support and utilized his training to ensure a safe delivery."

The birth was captured on video by Jones' body camera and the sheriff's office also released edited footage of the event on its social media pages. In the video, the mom is heard telling Jones that the baby would be her sixth child.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement he was "extremely proud" of the actions Jones, a 21-year veteran of the sheriff's office, took.

"This is his third time assisting a citizen with delivering a baby!" Chronister said. "While delivering in the front seat of a car was not the original birth plan, Master Deputy Jones reassured the mother of six that she was in good hands. I wish mom, dad, and their new baby girl all the joy and happiness. Congratulations!"

After the birth, the sheriff's office said Hillsborough County Fire Rescue transported the mother and baby to a local hospital for additional evaluation and care.

The sheriff's office said Jones was thrilled to assist the family and even suggested they name the baby girl "Red" after him.