Wake County deputies help arrest man sought in Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man wanted in a shooting in Burlington early this month has been arrested in Raleigh, Burlington Police said Tuesday.

Chauncey Dishawn Chandler, 40, was found in Raleigh on Tuesday and taken into custody.

Chandler, of Burlington, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and given a $250,000 secured bond.

Police had been looking for Chandler since the April 4 shooting at Hilton Road and N. Graham Hopedale Road near the Alamance County Health Department. A 62-year-old man was found shot in a vacant parking lot and was in critical condition. The victim has since been released from the hospital and continues to recover, police said.

The Wake County Sherriff's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation assisted in Chandler's arrest.

