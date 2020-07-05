gun violence

7-year-old girl among several young victims of July 4 gun violence in major US cities

CHICAGO -- Several children and teenagers were victims of gun violence during Fourth of July celebrations across the United States, including a 7-year-old girl who was fatally shot at a family party in Chicago.

The 7-year-old girl, identified as Natalie Wallace, was fatally shot in the head while standing on the sidewalk at her grandmother's house around 7 p.m., police said. Suspects got out of a car and began shooting, police said. No one was has been arrested.

In another Chicago shooting, just before midnight Saturday, four males opened fire on a large gathering in the street, killing a 14-year-old boy and three other male victims, police said.

"Tonight, a 7-year-old girl in [the Austin neighborhood] joined a list of teenagers and children whose hopes and dreams were ended by the barrel of a gun," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Twitter late Saturday. "As a city, we must wrap our arms around our youth so they understand there's a future for them that isn't wrapped up in gun violence."



EMBED More News Videos

Chicago seeing a surge of gun violence as it also tries to deal with the pandemic.



In Washington, D.C., an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed after a group of about five men opened fire, police said. No suspects have been identified, but police say a black sedan was seen fleeing through a nearby alley.

Police in Atlanta said a juvenile was shot around 9:50 p.m. and later died in the hospital. An investigation is ongoing. Police did not specify the victim's age.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
4th of julyfatal shootinggun violencechild killedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
8-year-old killed in shooting at Alabama mall
Gun sales background checks hit all-time high
Grieving Durham mom's message to young men: 'Put the guns down'
1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting outside Florida Amazon facility
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
74-year-old woman killed by July 4 'celebratory gunfire' in Durham
COVID-19 LATEST: More than 1 million tests completed in NC
2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting
Raleigh, Wake Co. leaders push to recognize Juneteenth as holiday
Bystander saves mother, child who capsized in NC river
Seattle hit and run leaves 1 protester dead, another critical
Massive Confederate flag goes up along NC highway
Show More
NC trooper struck while investigating fatal Charlotte crash
Protesters demand justice for missing soldier Vanessa Guillen
Columbus statue in Baltimore removed by protesters
Organizers talk future of Freedom Park in downtown Raleigh
A few Raleigh athletes help distribute necessities
More TOP STORIES News