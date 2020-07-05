7-year-old girl among several young victims of July 4 gun violence in major US cities

The 7-year-old girl, identified as Natalie Wallace, was fatally shot in the head while standing on the sidewalk at her grandmother's house around 7 p.m., police said. Suspects got out of a car and began shooting, police said. No one was has been arrested.
In another Chicago shooting, just before midnight Saturday, four males opened fire on a large gathering in the street, killing a 14-year-old boy and three other male victims, police said.
"Tonight, a 7-year-old girl in [the Austin neighborhood] joined a list of teenagers and children whose hopes and dreams were ended by the barrel of a gun," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Twitter late Saturday. "As a city, we must wrap our arms around our youth so they understand there's a future for them that isn't wrapped up in gun violence."
In Washington, D.C., an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed after a group of about five men opened fire, police said. No suspects have been identified, but police say a black sedan was seen fleeing through a nearby alley.
Police in Atlanta said a juvenile was shot around 9:50 p.m. and later died in the hospital. An investigation is ongoing. Police did not specify the victim's age.
