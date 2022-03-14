Teenager charged with murder at Raleigh McDonald's

EMBED <>More Videos

One injured in shooting at Raleigh McDonald's

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed in a shooting at a McDonald's restaurant in Raleigh.

Raleigh police responded to a report shooting in the 1700 block of Trawick Road at around 6:30 p.m Sunday evening.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot. RPD stated in a tweet that he was taken to a hospital for treatment.



The victim, later identified as 32-year-old Demetrice Dorell Johnson, later died from his injuries.

Investigators later arrested 18-year-old Jesus Alegre-Ramirez and charged him with murder in connection to the shooting. Ramirez is currently in the Wake County jail.

The owner of the McDonald's franchise at Trawick Road released a statement:

"We are saddened by this tragic circumstance. Our organization's top priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers. We are fully cooperating with the Raleigh Police Department and their investigation."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighmcdonald'sshooting
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be needed, Pfizer's CEO says
$438M in unemployment not issued in a timely manner: NC auditor
CA woman loses over $18K via 'Zelle' after scammers pretend to be bank
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as talks end without breakthrough
LATEST: Cumberland County drops mask mandate in government buildings
Woman dies from injuries caused by Raleigh fire
Officers across 100 NC counties ramp up patrols against drunk driving
Show More
'The Power of the Dog' wins best picture at UK's BAFTAs
'SNL' star Pete Davidson to head to space aboard Blue Origin flight
Critics Choice Awards 2022: See the full list of winners
American Idol Recap: Happy tears and top 10 performances
ACC gets 5 teams in NCAA Tournament including 2 seed Duke, 8 seed UNC
More TOP STORIES News