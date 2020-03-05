Fayetteville detectives identify man accused of shooting toward officers before police returned fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after he was shot by Fayetteville police officers during a barricade situation near Pamalee Drive and Nutley Drive.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Pamalee Drive just after 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Fayetteville Police Department detectives identified the man as 73-year-old Gary Lee Tierney Sr. Officers said Tierney is in critical condition at the hospital.

According to release, officers tried to talk to Tierney, who had a gun and refused to come out of the home. Police department officials said Tierney would not obey commands and disregarded attempts to de-escalate the situation.

Officers said Tierney walked out of the home and fired a gun. He then went back into the house but came out again and fired shots toward the officers. The officers then returned fire, hitting Tierney.

FPD chief gives presser on officer-involved shooting:
Fayetteville Police Department said it will release additional information when it becomes available.

