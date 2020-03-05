Fayetteville detectives identify man accused of shooting toward officers before police returned fire

FPD chief gives presser on officer-involved shooting:

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING: @FayettevillePD confirm that a barricaded man (near Pamalee and Nutley Drive) was shot and transported to the hospital, after he exited the home and began firing at officers. Officers returned fire and struck the man.@ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/RGyxIWW4bZ — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) March 5, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after he was shot by Fayetteville police officers during a barricade situation near Pamalee Drive and Nutley Drive.Officers responded to the 1300 block of Pamalee Drive just after 7:30 p.m.Thursday, Fayetteville Police Department detectives identified the man as 73-year-old Gary Lee Tierney Sr. Officers said Tierney is in critical condition at the hospital.According to release, officers tried to talk to Tierney, who had a gun and refused to come out of the home. Police department officials said Tierney would not obey commands and disregarded attempts to de-escalate the situation.Officers said Tierney walked out of the home and fired a gun. He then went back into the house but came out again and fired shots toward the officers. The officers then returned fire, hitting Tierney.Fayetteville Police Department said it will release additional information when it becomes available.