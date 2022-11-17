Multiple gunshots reported outside of high school football stadium in Lumberton, 1 person injured

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person sent to the hospital after shooting in the parking lot of a high school in Lumberton.
Lumberton police responded to calls about a shooting at a football stadium at Lumberton Senior High School just before 8 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in the parking lot at the front of the stadium.
The woman was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The victims name has not been released at this time.
According to police, bystanders reported hearing multiple gunshots and they described the suspect as a person wearing all black.
There are no more details at this time as police continue to investigate.