Multiple gunshots reported outside of high school football stadium in Lumberton, 1 person injured

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person sent to the hospital after shooting in the parking lot of a high school in Lumberton.

Lumberton police responded to calls about a shooting at a football stadium at Lumberton Senior High School just before 8 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in the parking lot at the front of the stadium.

The woman was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victims name has not been released at this time.

According to police, bystanders reported hearing multiple gunshots and they described the suspect as a person wearing all black.

There are no more details at this time as police continue to investigate.