Man killed in Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro Police arrested and charged a man Friday after one person was killed in a shooting on John Street.

According to the Goldsboro Police Department, officers responded to calls about a shooting in the 1600 block of John Street just before 8:45 p.m. When officers arrived they found 45-year-old Vincent Kornegay with a gunshot wound. Vincent was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested and charged Tyrone Dontrez Garner, 33, of Goldsboro with one count of first-degree murder.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.