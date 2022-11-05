1 man dead after shooting in Fayetteville, deputies investigating

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland Couty Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday.

Deputies responded to calls about a shooting in the 2300 block of Cattail Circle in Fayetteville just after 5:00 p.m where they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released.

According to authorities, those involve did the shooting remained on scene and are cooperating with deputies.

There are no further details at this time.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant R. Westmoreland at (910) 677-5596 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers' information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.