Goldsboro woman struck by stray bullet while sitting on her porch

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman in Goldboro was hit by a stray bullet at her home Thursday afternoon.Goldsboro police responded to reports of a shooting at around 2 p.m. in the 1200 block of North George Street. Upon arrival police were told a woman was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital by a friend.According to police, a preliminary investigation determined the shooting was between a person in a car driving on George Street and a pedestrian. The woman, who lives in the area, was not involved in the incident. Police say she reported she was sitting on her front porch when she was struck by a stray bullet.There are no details at this time . Police are continuing to investigate.Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests. Crime Stoppers is a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) organization, funded solely by private donations. To make a donation, contact the Goldsboro Wayne Crime Stoppers Director at 919-734-8177.