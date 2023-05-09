Homicide investigation underway after 3 shot on I-95 in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is looking for answers after someone shot into a car containing six people Saturday on Interstate 95.

Three people were shot, the sheriff's office said, and a pregnant woman lost her baby. The sheriff's office said it is conducting a homicide investigation.

Deputies responded just before 1 a.m. to Cape Fear Medical Center in response to the incident. The six had been riding in a black 2023 Toyota Camry on I-95 North near Exit 40 when the shooting happened.

Two of the victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office said the suspect vehicle is possibly a newer, light-colored Chevrolet sedan.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to please contact Detective S. Swain at (910) 677-5573, or callers may remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.