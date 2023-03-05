2 injured in overnight Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after two people were shot early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at around 1:15 a.m. on New Birch Drive. When officers arrived, they found a woman and man with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital for their injuries.

