Arrest made in weekend shooting at Raleigh Walmart

Kennedy Early Tripplett, 52, is charged in connection with the March 12 shooting outside of the Walmart in the 10000 block of Glenwood Avenue. https://t.co/QL7dDP0uFl pic.twitter.com/i31sCFWxZD — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) March 14, 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police said an arrest has been made in a shooting at a Walmart shopping center on Saturday evening.On Monday, police said Kennedy Early Tripplett, 52, is charged in connection with the shooting outside the Walmart in the 10000 block of Glenwood Avenue.Tripplett is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.One man sustained what police described as non-life-threatening injuries in the Brier Creek-area shooting.The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.