Arrest made in weekend shooting at Raleigh Walmart

On Monday, police said Kennedy Early Tripplett, 52, is charged in connection with the shooting outside the Walmart in the 10000 block of Glenwood Avenue.
Tripplett is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
One man sustained what police described as non-life-threatening injuries in the Brier Creek-area shooting.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.
