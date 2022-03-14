Arrest made in weekend shooting at Raleigh Walmart

EMBED <>More Videos

Arrest made in weekend shooting at Raleigh Walmart

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police said an arrest has been made in a shooting at a Walmart shopping center on Saturday evening.

On Monday, police said Kennedy Early Tripplett, 52, is charged in connection with the shooting outside the Walmart in the 10000 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Tripplett is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

One man sustained what police described as non-life-threatening injuries in the Brier Creek-area shooting.



The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleigharrestgun violenceshootingwalmartman shot
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be needed, Pfizer's CEO says
Chatham County advocacy group makes recommendations to school board
$438M in unemployment not issued in a timely manner: NC auditor
China orders 51 million into lockdown as COVID surges
CA woman loses over $18K via 'Zelle' after scammers pretend to be bank
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as talks end without breakthrough
LATEST: Cumberland County drops mask mandate in government buildings
Show More
Indiana once tried to define pi as 3.2; the bill almost passed
Woman dies from injuries caused by Raleigh fire
Officers across 100 NC counties ramp up patrols against drunk driving
Durham Jewish community hosts event to pray for Ukraine
'The Power of the Dog' wins best picture at UK's BAFTAs
More TOP STORIES News