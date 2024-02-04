Wake County deputies investigate early morning shooting

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to a hospital.

It happened about 5:30 a.m. Saturday. The sheriff's office was notified that a gunshot victim had arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle. Investigators determined that the shooting happened in the 9800 block of Honeycutt Road, and deputies were dispatched to that address.

Honeycutt Road was closed at Durant Road as deputies investigated.

There are no suspects in custody and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who believes they may have information that can assist in the investigation is asked to please call WCSO at (919) 856-6911.

