So many retail deals: Here's when you should buy what

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Black Friday hasn't arrived and retailers are already offering sales to try to grab your business before the competition. It's sale overload right now and shopping experts say if you're wondering when a sale is really the best deal, it all comes down to what you're buying.

Smart Shopping expert Trae Bodge says, "Black Friday, Cyber Monday, we know that the deals are going to be good across most categories, most specifically would be electronics, apparel, beauty, home appliances." Bodge says you may want to wait until December for your kid's wish list.

She adds, "That's when toys are usually the most deeply discounted, and also holiday gift sets and things like that. A day that I would look at in December would be December 14th, which is free shipping day." When it comes to buying gift cards, the most requested gift for the last ten years be sure to take advantage of the incentives, like buy a gift card, get one free, or where you're given a bonus gift card for every purchase.

Whenever you buy, continue to track the price. Google Chrome will monitor price changes and coupons, and show you the different prices offered through each retailer and where you can save the most. CamelCamelCamel, is another website that alerts you when a price drops.

Bodge says, "Many retailers will offer a price match and give you the credit if you've bought something early, and you want that if you find a deeper discount later."

Always pay with a credit card as that offers the most protection. Also always get a gift receipt that way if there is an issue with a gift, the person can return it.

