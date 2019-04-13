Shopping center reopens after crew hits gas line in Fayetteville

Fayetteville police said it happened at Cross Pointe Centre, located at 5075 Morganton Road, around 4 p.m.
The shopping center was reopened shortly before 6 p.m.
Cross Pointe Center has reopened as of 5:51 pm. https://t.co/omIwhXjQhO— Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) April 13, 2019
When police first got to the scene, they found that a construction crew had struck a gas line under the parking lot.
Hazmat crews as well as Piedmont Natural Gas were on scene capping the leak. Multiple businesses were evacuated while the leak was being repaired.
No injuries were reported.
The incident happened just three days after a deadly gas explosion in Durham.