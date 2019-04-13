gas leak

Shopping center reopens after crew hits gas line in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple businesses in a shopping center were evacuated after a construction crew hit a gas line Saturday afternoon, officials say.

Fayetteville police said it happened at Cross Pointe Centre, located at 5075 Morganton Road, around 4 p.m.

The shopping center was reopened shortly before 6 p.m.



When police first got to the scene, they found that a construction crew had struck a gas line under the parking lot.

Hazmat crews as well as Piedmont Natural Gas were on scene capping the leak. Multiple businesses were evacuated while the leak was being repaired.

No injuries were reported.

The incident happened just three days after a deadly gas explosion in Durham.
