Damaged gas line that led to evacuations in Fayetteville still impacting people and businesses

A gas leak that led to evacuations around Bragg Boulevard and Bargain Street in Fayetteville on Thursday.

A gas leak that led to evacuations around Bragg Boulevard and Bargain Street in Fayetteville on Thursday.

A gas leak that led to evacuations around Bragg Boulevard and Bargain Street in Fayetteville on Thursday.

A gas leak that led to evacuations around Bragg Boulevard and Bargain Street in Fayetteville on Thursday.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Although a gas main in Fayetteville that led to evacuations has been repaired, the streets around it remain closed. NCDOT said Piedmont Natural Gas managed to stop the leak and install a bypass line while they make permanent repairs.

The incident happened Thursday around 1:53 p.m when a construction worker hit a 12-inch gas line causing a large leak. Piedmont Natural Gas (PNG) stopped the leak Friday at 11:52 a.m., the city said.

People who were evacuated from the area were put in a shelter and motel for the night due to the longevity of the emergency. Cumberland County emergency management says those who were at the Motel 6 will be able to return.

Tycola Gainey credits the Red Cross for supporting her and the dozens of other people who had to stay at the rec center.

"I didn't really get no sleep. You know, people was up walking around, and stuff and you know, I'm in a strange place. I didn't know these people. I understand we are all here for help, but it's still hard to go to sleep around strangers."

Small business owners in the area also took a blow from this--many of them having to shut down early as people were being evacuated. Some were still closed on Friday.

Store owners who were able to open say they lost thousands of dollars.

Meanwhile, some who live or work in the area of the gas leak said they were taken off guard.

"We need more information on what's going on in town. Because we don't know until we're up on it, and that's not good," Angela Shakoor said.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area of Bragg Boulevard from Swain Street to Sycamore Dairy Road which could remain closed possibly until midnight.

Sycamore Dairy Road has been reopened.

City leaders are encouraging people to check the police department's Facebook page for updates and that's where they're planning to posting updates.