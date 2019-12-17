ABC11's favorite gifts under $20

In the season of giving, ABC11 is adding to your gift ideas with some of our favorite things to give and get under $20.
Morning anchor Barbara Gibbs loves Claire Burke Original Spray Kitchen Decor Fragrance room spray. It's $10 on Amazon and is available with Amazon Prime.
Gloria Rodriguez says personalized Christmas ornaments are her favorite, especially items from local retailers. She picked up an ornament from downtown Raleigh's DECO with 'Raleigh' painted on it for $14.
Anchor Amber Rupinta's favorite item is a handheld milk frother for hot or cold drinks made at home. There are several available on Amazon Prime for under $20 including this one for $10.99.
Elaina Athans recommends an item she uses daily, a YETI cup for hot or cold drinks. While it usually costs about $30, Elaina found it on sale online for $15.
One of Meteorologist Don Schwenekker's favorite things to give is a yearly handmade ornament from Wendell August Forge in Pennsylvania. The ornaments are handmade and cost $12.
Meteorologist Kim Deaner recommends sunglasses from Old Navy. She says they look good and cost about $10, and she doesn't worry if she misplaces them.
John Clark loves spreading the fun with his favorite gift item. It's an LED disco ball that can plug into your phone, turning any room into a party. It's $7.99 on Amazon Prime.
