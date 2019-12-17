Shopping

ABC11's favorite gifts under $20

By
In the season of giving, ABC11 is adding to your gift ideas with some of our favorite things to give and get under $20.

Morning anchor Barbara Gibbs loves Claire Burke Original Spray Kitchen Decor Fragrance room spray. It's $10 on Amazon and is available with Amazon Prime.

Gloria Rodriguez says personalized Christmas ornaments are her favorite, especially items from local retailers. She picked up an ornament from downtown Raleigh's DECO with 'Raleigh' painted on it for $14.

Anchor Amber Rupinta's favorite item is a handheld milk frother for hot or cold drinks made at home. There are several available on Amazon Prime for under $20 including this one for $10.99.

ABC11's favorite gifts under $10 in 2017

Elaina Athans recommends an item she uses daily, a YETI cup for hot or cold drinks. While it usually costs about $30, Elaina found it on sale online for $15.

One of Meteorologist Don Schwenekker's favorite things to give is a yearly handmade ornament from Wendell August Forge in Pennsylvania. The ornaments are handmade and cost $12.

Meteorologist Kim Deaner recommends sunglasses from Old Navy. She says they look good and cost about $10, and she doesn't worry if she misplaces them.

John Clark loves spreading the fun with his favorite gift item. It's an LED disco ball that can plug into your phone, turning any room into a party. It's $7.99 on Amazon Prime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingraleighdurhamchapel hillholiday shoppingchristmas giftchristmasgift ideaslast minute giftsshoppingonline shopping
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
ABC11's favorite gifts under $10
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SRO who slammed student charged with child abuse
Soldier with kidney disease gets max scores on Army fitness test
UNC police warn of duo stealing credit cards from campus buildings
VIDEO: Teen girl kidnapped in front of mom in NYC
Fort Bragg soldier wins fight to change medical malpractice law
Raleigh hopes to model Durham's affordable housing bond
Russian spy ship 'operating unsafely' off Eastern Seaboard: Coast Guard
Show More
UNC's Cole Anthony out 4-6 weeks with knee injury
Raleigh Radiology branch suspends mammography services
Cold front moves through NC bringing storms, wind
The Wright brothers made NC 'First in Flight' 116 years ago
Microsoft to create 500 new jobs in Morrisville
More TOP STORIES News