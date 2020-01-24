Kids Exchange Consignment Sale offers deep discounts on pre-used items

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The largest kids consignment sale in America is happening Friday through Sunday at the NC State Fairgrounds.
The Kids Exchange Consignment Sale will cost you nothing to get in the front door, and once inside you can find amazing deals on tons pre-used items.
Doors are open to the public Friday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday is Half Price Day with all remaining items marked way down.
Two sisters started organizing consignment sales 21 years ago. Their efforts eventually grew into the Kids Exchange Consignment Sale we have in Raleigh now.
The event allows parents to make money by selling gently used items that their families don't need anymore. It also allows parents to save money by buying the discounted items.
For more information, visit this website.
