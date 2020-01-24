Shopping

Kids Exchange Consignment Sale offers deep discounts on pre-used items

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The largest kids consignment sale in America is happening Friday through Sunday at the NC State Fairgrounds.

The Kids Exchange Consignment Sale will cost you nothing to get in the front door, and once inside you can find amazing deals on tons pre-used items.

Doors are open to the public Friday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday is Half Price Day with all remaining items marked way down.

Two sisters started organizing consignment sales 21 years ago. Their efforts eventually grew into the Kids Exchange Consignment Sale we have in Raleigh now.

The event allows parents to make money by selling gently used items that their families don't need anymore. It also allows parents to save money by buying the discounted items.

For more information, visit this website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingraleighchildrenshopping
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Massive explosion rocked NW Houston
How to get out of wrongly issued parking ticket
20 years ago, a whopping 20 inches of snow blanketed Raleigh
Diddy to cancer patients: 'I'll dance with y'all everyday!'
Coronavirus kills 26, sickens 830 as China shuts down more cities
Former Cary doctor shot, killed by Uber driver in SC
Severe thunderstorms possible Friday night
Show More
Trump impeachment trial: Democrats press final day of arguments
More than 9 million surgical gowns recalled nationwide
Red wine leaks out of tank, spills into California river
Coalition of states sue over rules governing 3D-printed guns
Man shot in the back in East Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News