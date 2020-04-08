Coronavirus

Cary nonprofit Thrift2Gift offering $5 bag of children's clothing to help parents during COVID-19 crisis

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Christian based nonprofit Thrift2Gift in Cary has gone virtual during the coronavirus pandemic.

Store owner George King said he was hearing from parents looking for affordable clothing while stores are shut down.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"Parents are still in need of clothes for the growing kids during this crisis," King said. "So, we're offering a five for five bag deal."

Customers in need of clothing can go online or call the store and enter the child's size and gender. Employees then pick five tops and five bottoms and leave the bag outside the store for contactless pick up.

King said employees can also help customers with other items in the store if needed. Thrift2Gift supports nonprofits with each item sold.

Have a question about coronavirus? Send it to us here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingcarywake countyreligioncoronavirusshoppingwake county newsnonprofitsales
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Jobless claims report Thursday could hit 7 million or higher
Earn extra money by using these cashback websites, apps
Nearly 90 COVID-19 cases concentrated at 2 NC care facilities
COVID-19 LATEST: Wake County has 14 new cases, raises total to 365
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Wake County has 14 new cases, raises total to 365
RTP company gets FDA approval for COVID-19 antibody test
Earn extra money by using these cashback websites, apps
Nearly 90 COVID-19 cases concentrated at 2 NC care facilities
NC will provide hotels, dorms for people who need to quarantine
13-year-old creates t-shirt to help ICU staff at hospital
Tyler Perry buys groceries for shoppers at dozens of grocery stores
Show More
Central NC under slight risk for severe weather
Harris Teeter to limit number of customers inside stores
Wake senior donates 50 Easter baskets to Durham kids amid COVID-19
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
300,000 have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide
More TOP STORIES News