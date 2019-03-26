How to avoid getting ripped off on dresses, limos during prom season

Prom season is right around the corner, but before you spend big money on the perfect outfit and a stylish ride, you'll want to make sure you are getting the most for your money.
There are so many places to buy a dress online, but be wary that some dresses online may not look the same as advertised.
We did a story last year about online fashion deals that are too good to be true, after Madison Goers ordered what she thought would be a light pink/peach backless gown online.
When it arrived it turned out to be bright orange.
"It was supposed to have a nice bow tied in the back, but it wasn't attached," Madison said.
Before you buy online, Alyssa Gutierrez from the Better Business Bureau says to check where the company is located.
"A lot of these websites maybe overseas," Gutierrez said, warning that those orders may take a while to ship and may not arrive in time for prom.
When it comes to pop-up prom dress stores, make sure you know the fine print of their policies before buying.
"What's the refund policy, how long is the store going to be open, if the store closes up who can I contact afterwards," Gutierrez said.
If you're looking to save money on dresses, you could also consider renting one instead of dropping hundreds on a gown you'll only wear once.
When renting a limo or party bus to the event, get a written contract with the company that includes the hours of service, required fees including gratuities and maximum capacity allowed.
While searching for the right company, make sure it is properly insured and ask to see proof that the vehicle is registered with the Department of Transportation - if it has the proper clearance, the vehicles should have license plates that say 'For Hire' instead of 'First in Flight' on the top.
You can also check the company's safety rating with this database from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
