Masked up Black Friday shoppers form socially distant lines outside NC stores

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Socially distant lines formed early Friday morning at several stores in Central North Carolina.Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, shoppers are still braving conditions to try and snag the best holiday deals and hard-to-find gifts.The Best Buy located in Cary counted 131 people entering the store when it opened at 5 a.m.The majority of the shoppers were lined up in hopes of snagging a Play Station 5 or Xbox Series X/S.However, minutes after entering the store, some of the shoppers exited disappointed. They told ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson that the store did not have any of the gaming consoles.The first Black Friday shopper at the Best Buy in Cary arrived at 1 a.m. Since then, dozens more people have formed a line down the outside of the building.Everybody in the line could be seen wearing a mask, and they will all be required to keep those masks on when the shopping begins.Retailers across the country have strict COVID-19 protocols in place to try and keep their employees and shoppers safe. Click here for more about the COVID-19 protocols in place at some of the top shopping destinations.