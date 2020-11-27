Shopping

Masked up Black Friday shoppers form socially distant lines outside NC stores

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Socially distant lines formed early Friday morning at several stores in Central North Carolina.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, shoppers are still braving conditions to try and snag the best holiday deals and hard-to-find gifts.

5 a.m.
The Best Buy located in Cary counted 131 people entering the store when it opened at 5 a.m.

The majority of the shoppers were lined up in hopes of snagging a Play Station 5 or Xbox Series X/S.

However, minutes after entering the store, some of the shoppers exited disappointed. They told ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson that the store did not have any of the gaming consoles.

4:45 a.m.
The first Black Friday shopper at the Best Buy in Cary arrived at 1 a.m. Since then, dozens more people have formed a line down the outside of the building.

Everybody in the line could be seen wearing a mask, and they will all be required to keep those masks on when the shopping begins.

Retailers across the country have strict COVID-19 protocols in place to try and keep their employees and shoppers safe.

