HOUSTON, Texas --
Nurses are the heart of health care and this week is theirs to celebrate!

National Nurses Week is celebrated each year beginning May 6 and wraps up May 12 on Florence Nightingale's birthday, the founder of modern nursing.

In honor of nurses who help heal us all, there are a number of freebies and discounts available.

Cinnabon
The sweet treat company is offering a free Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll, MiniBon, or four-count BonBites to nurses who show their medical ID badge.

PDQ
Nurses who show a valid ID get 50 percent off their bill on Tuesday, May 8.

Walt Disney World Hotels
The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort offers special room rates to nurses with valid IDs. Call 1-888-828-8850 to learn more about the Nurse rate. Depending on availability, rooms may be as low as $139 per night. This deal is available year round!

Lydia's Uniforms
In addition to numerous sales, Lydia will give you $5 off with mailing list sign-up

Sleep Number
Nurses can take 25 percent off their purchases with license verification

New York & Company
Nurses who show their ID at checkout get 15 percent off all year long.
