Shopping

Raleigh retailers gearing up for Small Business Saturday

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- While Black Friday usually gets all the hype, local retailers hope you'll keep your shopping hat on for Small Business Saturday.

The National Retail Federation said nearly 67 million people across the country are considering shopping Saturday.

It was started by American Express in 2010 to encourage people to support local businesses.

The Downtown Raleigh Alliance is putting on a welcome booth Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Hargett and Wilmington Streets.

They'll give out canvas bags and a map of where you can shop local.

SEE ALSO: Black Friday shoppers turn out for gift cards, big deals

The alliance said 93 percent of downtown Raleigh retailers are locally owned and independent.

"We want people to come out and support them," said David Moore, of Downtown Raleigh Alliance.

For Small Business Saturday, Deco Raleigh will be giving out free mimosas and Christmas cookies. Plus, Holly Aiken bags will be 25 percent off.

Holiday Shopping: Check out the hottest toys for Christmas 2019

"It's definitely one of our busiest days of the year," said Savannah Bridges, Deco Raleigh Store Manager. "It kind of kicks off the holiday season."

Bridges said Small Business Saturday is catching on.

"Compared to an average Saturday, maybe in September or July or whatever, we're definitely over triple what we would normally do," Bridges said. "So it's definitely a big day for us."

"When you shop downtown, you actually give more to the community," Moore said. "That's really important. That's what we want people to know."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingraleighchristmas giftsmall businessshoppingblack friday
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hall of Fame Durham baseball coach dies
Black Friday shoppers turn out for gift cards, big deals
Man, woman shot while inside car at stoplight on Thanksgiving
London Bridge stabbings 'declared a terrorist incident': UK police
Baby Shark toy stops bullet, likely saves sleeping toddler's life
Gator crashes Florida family's Thanksgiving
8 things you can do instead of shopping on Black Friday
Show More
Creative ways to re-purpose Thanksgiving leftovers
NC kids donate Thanksgiving feast to USO as Dad's holiday gift
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
Family of Fort Bragg Soldier to hold vigil in Raleigh
Ocracoke families get to enjoy Thanksgiving after Dorian
More TOP STORIES News