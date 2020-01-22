Shopping

Target to replace Raleigh's last Kmart

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- When one store closes another opens.

Target will replace Raleigh's last Kmart, which is scheduled to close its doors for good next month.

A spokesperson for Target's corporate communications told newsgathering partners at the News & Observer that a new store will open at 8701 Six Forks Road in Raleigh. The new store will reportedly be approximately 114,000 square feet.

Target officials did not disclose when the store will open.

Kmart announced it would be closing its Six Forks location by mid-February in December after being opened at that location in 1988.

Sears Holding, Kmart's parent company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2018 and has been closing Sears and Kmart stores across the country.
